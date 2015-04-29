The 2015 Dezine Zync website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Two weeks ago, we launched the all new dezinezync.com. Personally, I had most fun working on the team page, taking photos of everyone (@Kaushik V. Panchal took my shot) and then using tessellation to bring out their natures. But the best part was writing each others bios. Guess who wrote who's!
Now you might say this is done, but it really isn't. We're working on some case studies of some interesting projects we've done, including Esfresco and the new Darkrume, so there's lot more to come and we're very excited to share with you'll, most importantly for your feedback and criticism.