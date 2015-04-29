Kepler Planets Widget

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Kepler Space Telescope's planet hunt success by displaying the latest count of confirmed planets. NASA's Kepler mission is to find terrestrial planets, in particular those in the habitable zone of their stars where water and possibly life might exist. Among thousands candidates, 156 planets, including three orbiting a binary star system, have been confirmed as of October 2013. It is just a question of time until the first Earth-like planet will be found in a habitable zone.