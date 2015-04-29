Giedrius Butkus

Beer Icon

Giedrius Butkus
Giedrius Butkus
  • Save
Beer Icon icon beer good ale yellow orange brown
Download color palette

Just playing around with beer icon for practice.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Giedrius Butkus
Giedrius Butkus

More by Giedrius Butkus

View profile
    • Like