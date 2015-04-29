Abe Garcia
Peace

Abe Garcia for Workhorse Collective
Peace logos hands dove peace
This peaceful little guy ended up in the trash. The concept did not really align with the brand we were building but I still really loved how it turned out.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
An indepedent brand and design studio.
