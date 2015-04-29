Farid Sabitov

iOS App Halal Guide

Farid Sabitov
Farid Sabitov
  • Save
iOS App Halal Guide ios app time timeline timer ui ux icon select notification share
Download color palette

ARISE creative agency is focused on UX/UI design for mobile and web applications. Here our recent project Halal Guide

Our website
http://arise.agency/

Have a new project?
Get in touch: hello@arise.agency

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Farid Sabitov
Farid Sabitov

More by Farid Sabitov

View profile
    • Like