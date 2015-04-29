Abram Goglanian

Andas - Personal Coaching App

Andas - Personal Coaching App ui color mockup sketch branding app concept design mobile
Well, I've been a member here for some time now, and it's about time I finally post something!

This is a shot from a UI project I'm working on for a Personal Coaching App called Andas. It's currently in development and I am one of the designers bidding on the job.

Also, even though I've been here a while, a big thank you to @Shea Lewis for inviting me onboard so long ago!

