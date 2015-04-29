Daniel Bograd

"Contact us" icons for adv. agency landing page

"Contact us" icons for adv. agency landing page icons web vector tiny monolines contacts elegant crispy letter phone place triangles
A tiny icon set from my previous work
Just a classic “contact us” block that deserves
To be awesome too )
I added some more details to the initial icons, hope that
It gives them a little bit more novelty and cuteness)

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
UX / UI / Graphics for Web and Mobile

