Tyler Townley

Tour

Tyler Townley
Tyler Townley
  • Save
Tour mobile app ios apple iphone life360 clean flat tour coach marks onboarding
Download color palette

A mobile tour screen.

Our team has been hard at work coming up with a new interface. Since we’re a map first app there are a lot of new ideas we’re testing. We want to make sure anyone checking out updates to the app knows whats changed.

Iterations to come…

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Tyler Townley
Tyler Townley

More by Tyler Townley

View profile
    • Like