Carly Rumpf

Bitcoin Animation

Carly Rumpf
Carly Rumpf
  • Save
Bitcoin Animation check mark voter votes currency money bottle birth house icon gif animation bitcoin
Download color palette

Animation in a presentation for Tech Crunch Disrupt in NYC. I'm designing and animating slides that teach the viewer about Case, a new, secure and easy to use bitcoin wallet.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Carly Rumpf
Carly Rumpf

More by Carly Rumpf

View profile
    • Like