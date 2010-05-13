Dan Cederholm

Rough pixel work

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Rough pixel work icons grey aliased rough wip
Download color palette

Rough WIP icons for a client mock. I still like using crude aliasing by hand for approximating final designs.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like