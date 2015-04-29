Jucelle Lim

Annie turns five!

Jucelle Lim
Jucelle Lim
  • Save
Annie turns five! birthday celebration mark illustration
Download color palette

Created a mark to celebrate App Annie's 5th birthday.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Jucelle Lim
Jucelle Lim

More by Jucelle Lim

View profile
    • Like