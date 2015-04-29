Alex Berkowitz

Thesis Video

thesis dichotomy video model texture fx game
This past weekend I finally got to present my thesis project. In preparation, I created a video that provides an overview of the assets I worked on. You can check out the video on Vimeo.

Development of Dichotomy isn't nearly over, however, and I will continue to post my progress as I go along.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
