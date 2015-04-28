RJ Dugan

Bedark Sans-serif Typeface Poster Sample

This is a WIP poster design for a typeface I'm working on—Bedark Sans-serif Bold. I'm working on ten weights from Ultra Light to Extra Dark. This is a display, proportionally spaced, geometric sans-serif typeface. I'll post a link when I'm finished.

Posted on Apr 28, 2015
