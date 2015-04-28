Michelle Sherrina

Aneh & Hebat Durian

Aneh & Hebat Durian
Commissioned work. Requested by someone who loves Durian.
Enjoyed working on this piece, haven't used much of this type of lettering lately, so it's also a good practice for my hand.

This piece will end up on my client's arm pretty soon.

