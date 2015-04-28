Bertie Bucks

Sometimes working for really cool companies means you have to miss out on times with great friends.

The Houston Rockets won tonight and I've been getting to photograph the candid lifestyle that happens at the games. Then I've also been getting to work for the Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer team here, helping out with some design work.

All the happenings have caused me to have to miss one of my best friend's 30th Birthday Parties. She's throwing a casino themed party where everyone gets to cash in $5,000 worth of Chip Money to play Black Jack, Roulette, etc. We themed the money after her pup Bertie, a miniature schnauzer who is loved by all. Hoping this quick rendition will serve in my absence of partying hard with her.