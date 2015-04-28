STUDIO STUBBORN SIDEBURN

Black Panther Print

Wood block print by Junichi Tsuneoka. It's not the lighting it's actually gradient blue. for the full image, check out my Behance post: https://www.behance.net/gallery/25056343/Black-Panther-(wood-block-print)

Posted on Apr 28, 2015
