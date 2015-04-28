Tatiana Van Campenhout

Stork

Tatiana Van Campenhout
Tatiana Van Campenhout
  • Save
Stork stork baby bird app iphone line stroke
Download color palette

Helping out some friends with a couple of illustrations for an exciting new app!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2015
Tatiana Van Campenhout
Tatiana Van Campenhout
Whenever I'm not hiking I design things for Stripe!

More by Tatiana Van Campenhout

View profile
    • Like