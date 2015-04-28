OrangeSprocket

The Walking Dead Walker OutBreak Heat Map

OrangeSprocket
OrangeSprocket
Hire Us
  • Save
The Walking Dead Walker OutBreak Heat Map design web app twitter heat map the walking dead
Download color palette

We're such huge fans of The Walking Dead show we built a Zombie alert early warning system website to warn fans of an impending outbreak! Every time someone tweets the Walking Dead, characters or phrases on Twitter we add it to our outbreak heat map. Guh! Gar! They're Alive! Run for Your Life!

Try it out
http://zombielookout.orangesprocket.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2015
OrangeSprocket
OrangeSprocket
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by OrangeSprocket

View profile
    • Like