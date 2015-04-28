Emilio Rios Designs

Mayweather VS Pacquiao

Emilio Rios Designs
Emilio Rios Designs
  • Save
Mayweather VS Pacquiao emilioriosdesigns paquiao mayweather flaticon long shadow illustrator graphicdesigner instagram fight boxing logo
Download color palette

Flat design for the upcoming fight! Who do you think will win!? And what do you think about the design? haha Thanks! Also check out way more of my work on my site www.emilioriosdesigns.com

Emilio Rios Designs
Emilio Rios Designs

More by Emilio Rios Designs

View profile
    • Like