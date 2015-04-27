Richard Burton

Currency Sentences

Currency Sentences ios app iphone currency
This is a first pass at an app idea my friend is building. He’s travelling a lot and wants to be able to calculate currency conversions in the same way that he can with Google. The app will sync conversion rates when it can and accept quickly-written sentences to show what you can get for your money.

[I’m 120/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Apr 27, 2015
