Ian Labardee

New ILCT site (feature graphic space)

Ian Labardee
Ian Labardee
  • Save
New ILCT site (feature graphic space)
Download color palette

Nothing nearly as exciting as some of the things my Dribbble mates are working on (just another corporate site). It is, however, exactly what I'm working on at the moment.

Posted on May 13, 2010
Ian Labardee
Ian Labardee
Principal Design Director at Mighty

More by Ian Labardee

View profile
    • Like