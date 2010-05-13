Ismael Burciaga

Ben and Elisa

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Ben and Elisa wedding rsvp light grey black and white
Download color palette

This is a very basic RSVP splash page I designed for my friend. I actually had the background as a soft gold color, but the bride said their colors were silver and white. Now let me warn you that I don't use image maps, but in this case it had to be designed on the fly. Check it out at BenAndElisa.com.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like