Young Kang

[PSD Freebie] 70 Simple Icons

Young Kang
Young Kang
  • Save
[PSD Freebie] 70 Simple Icons psd icons simple free freebie line icons free icons free psd
Download color palette

I worked on some icons for FREE!
These are simple 32px line icons and most of them looks like square.
worked on 70 icons that contain essential icon component.

I hope you enjoy my design and use effectively!

70_simple_icons_free_PSD.psd
300 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2015
Young Kang
Young Kang

More by Young Kang

View profile
    • Like