Josh Sager

Rubric Test

Josh Sager
Josh Sager
  • Save
Rubric Test electronic rubric
Download color palette

I'm developing an electronic rubric that auto calculates the scores and emails feedback and scores to the student.

*Fixed the misspelling Thanks @Brandy Bingham

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Josh Sager
Josh Sager

More by Josh Sager

View profile
    • Like