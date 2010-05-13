Xerxes Irani

Two mice

Xerxes Irani
Xerxes Irani
  • Save
Two mice wood etch drawing brown nerd
Download color palette

Old school etching

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Xerxes Irani
Xerxes Irani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Xerxes Irani

View profile
    • Like