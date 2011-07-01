Jason Carlin

YouTube 2011 redesign - Standard buttons

Jason Carlin
Jason Carlin
  • Save
YouTube 2011 redesign - Standard buttons youtube google ui button
Download color palette

Boring, but solid. Making an effort to keep the shading subtle and the corners tight, but still have them look buttony.

These are rendered in Chrome and they can be seen in use on YouTube.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2011
Jason Carlin
Jason Carlin
Welcome!

More by Jason Carlin

View profile
    • Like