Remembrance Funeral Program Template

Remembrance Funeral Program Template
Remembrance Funeral Program Template is great for any memorial or funeral event. In this package you’ll find two 17”x10” Photoshop files (Final size of file when folded is 8.5”x10”). All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options, but endless colors are possible. Models are not included.

Bi-Fold 17”x10”Folded to 8.5”x10”
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

