Jeff Broderick

Steam Icon Detail

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Steam Icon Detail steam icon dark detail
Download color palette

Another rebound of my Steam icon. I added even more detail, removed the reflection which caused the pixilation of the Steam logo.

Would you guys pay $1 for this icon set and a PSD?

951aa10b80a373863facff14cf33f0dc
Rebound of
Steam Tweaked
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2010
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like