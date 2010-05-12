Scott Boms

G ornamental g mcluhan auto trace starting points typographic man
A quick auto-trace of the ornamental "G" on the 1962 cover of McLuhan's "The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man" book.

Cleanup to come... maybe. The electronic edition is likely to include an entirely new cover and hopefully more.

Posted on May 12, 2010
