Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Shopping Icons

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Shopping Icons 32px shopping ecommerce icon icons store credit
Download color palette

Just uploaded a new icon category on Nucleo, along with some new features to export icons like a pro!

https://nucleoapp.com/icon-fonts-shopping-icon-category-and-new-svg-sprites-export-features/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 22, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like