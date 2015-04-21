Flight Search Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
concept to redesign the flight search results page to match our new visual style and reign in inconsistencies in messaging.
also includes some fancy updates such as humanized time filters, tabbed recent searches, and simple suggestions.
read the full rundown on my site.