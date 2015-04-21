Jim Silverman

Flight Search Concept

Jim Silverman
Jim Silverman
Hire Me
  • Save
Flight Search Concept flight travel ui toggle search search results
Flight Search Concept flight travel ui toggle search search results
Download color palette
  1. listing-shot.png
  2. listing.png

concept to redesign the flight search results page to match our new visual style and reign in inconsistencies in messaging.

also includes some fancy updates such as humanized time filters, tabbed recent searches, and simple suggestions.

read the full rundown on my site.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 21, 2015
Jim Silverman
Jim Silverman
I create interfaces that help people work.
Hire Me

More by Jim Silverman

View profile
    • Like