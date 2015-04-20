Liam Tucker

Boris The Shark

Boris The Shark android game ui blue sea shark ios mobile phone ux gradient
A little game I built for android and iOS over a weekend. Super simple and everything done with basic shapes. Built in Unity and complete with a loveable character!

Posted on Apr 20, 2015
