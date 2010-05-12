Ismael Burciaga

The Small Details

The Small Details teal texture banner light grey stitching shadows secondary navigation
Working on a secondary navigation for a ministry that helps supply food for the needy and build water wells for the thirsty.

Posted on May 12, 2010
