Breadcrumb Idea

Breadcrumb Idea
Usually with breadcrumbs you want to indicate that the higher levels are clickable, but not the current level (Kitchens in this case). I decided to try a subtly brighter line underneath the clickable items for this indicator.

Too subtle? Useless gimmick? Best thing ever?

Posted on May 12, 2010
