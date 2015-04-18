Alexandra Talpalariu

Illustration(WIP)

Alexandra Talpalariu
Alexandra Talpalariu
  • Save
Illustration(WIP) wip illustration funny video icon icon
Download color palette

I'm working on a new set of illustrations for the company that I work for :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Alexandra Talpalariu
Alexandra Talpalariu

More by Alexandra Talpalariu

View profile
    • Like