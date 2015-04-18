Typecult Homepage

Pedro Leal

Pedro Leal
Pedro Leal
webdesign typecult
This is the final homepage design for www.typecult.com

"TypeCult is a typographic project conceived in 2015 by the well-known DSType Foundry. TypeCult’s aim is to curate and publish new and fresh typefaces, with a special focus on quality. "

Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Pedro Leal
Pedro Leal

