SPG MARKS ✏️

Jewels Of Nature

SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Hire Me
  • Save
Jewels Of Nature animal animals color brand icon mark identity polygon bird fish elephant camel
Download color palette

Jewels of nature is a work inspired by the fact that animals we take for granted are in valuable to the natural existence.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/10037421/Jewels-of-Nature

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by SPG MARKS ✏️

View profile
    • Like