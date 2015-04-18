Aaron Wood

Benin Mask

Benin Mask
An unused logo I recently worked on for a clothing brand. The African Benin mask needed to be simplistic enough for small scale embroidery and bold enough to stand out.

Posted on Apr 18, 2015
