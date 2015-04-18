Irshad

App

Irshad
Irshad
  • Save
App profile user interface ui design icon calendar app download free landing iphone ios ux
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble,

This is my Previews Chow Time app I hope you like it.
What do you think about that?

Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Irshad
Irshad

More by Irshad

View profile
    • Like