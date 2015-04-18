Fariz Suleiman

Dope

Fariz Suleiman
Fariz Suleiman
  • Save
Dope dope logo logotype type typography electronic music branding
Download color palette

Old work - logo for Dope.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Fariz Suleiman
Fariz Suleiman

More by Fariz Suleiman

View profile
    • Like