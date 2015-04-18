Lolllipop - Pull to refresh animation

Hey Dribbble!

This is a loader for a pull to refresh action for an iPhone application I'm working on with @Antonia Goga. As the user drags down the screen, a progress bar is loaded (this allows the user to cancel the action if he simply releases the finger from the screen). Once the bar is fully loaded the refresh action is being performed.

The app is going to be a little Dribbble client for iPhone :). More screens and details coming soon.

UPDATE: Lolllipop is now available on the AppStore :D - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id978334545