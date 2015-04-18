Florian Pollet

Logo DO

Florian Pollet
Florian Pollet
  • Save
Logo DO logo animated do purple liquid hourglass
Download color palette

Logo made for an app

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Florian Pollet
Florian Pollet
Digital Art Director & Hands-on Designer

More by Florian Pollet

View profile
    • Like