Peter von Troil

Medicineprices

Peter von Troil
Peter von Troil
  • Save
Medicineprices icon identity cross logo medicine medical pharmaceutical price tag vector
Download color palette

Work-in-progress for a price comparison app and web site. Is there anything similar out there? And thanks Daniel Bruce for the invitation!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Peter von Troil
Peter von Troil
Like