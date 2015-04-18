MadeByStudioJQ

Grind Coffee Co.

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Grind Coffee Co. stroke cafe illustration line linework coffee shape brand branding orange bag icon
Download color palette

Exploration of the Coffee bag and cup mock up for a new Coffee shop in Downtown Manhattan. Using clean lines and patterns to illustrate the products.

Follow our branding process

Follow STUDIOJQ:
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like