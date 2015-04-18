Chul Lee

Lebole Essential Oil Logo

Lebole Essential Oil Logo
Identity for Lebole, a essence oil company.
The logomark as a whole represents a blomming flower which symbolizes Nature , Love and Beauty. Two elements are used to create the logomark for Lebole. The large "drops" symbolizes the essential oil and Distillation, while the small leaves represent the herbs (natural extracts).

Apr 18, 2015
