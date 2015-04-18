Jenn

Spuran Spuran spurs san antonio vector 80s shapes triangles playoffs 2015
Home sick for San Antonio these days. Playoffs start tomorrow morning. #gospursgo

Here is a link to the gif - http://creative-curls.com/SPURANSPURAN.gif

Rebound of
NBA Rough
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
If you don't know, then you don't know.
