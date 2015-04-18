Chul Lee

Chul Lee
Chul Lee
Lincoln City Church Logo lincoln city church logo identity wave light house cross
Logo created for Church of Lincoln City.
Three elements create the logo for this identity. The wave, the lighthouse and the _____

Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Chul Lee
Chul Lee
