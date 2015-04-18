Andrey Novichkov

Postage stamp USSR #4

Postage stamp USSR #4 flat ussr postage stamp postmail october week dove pigeon world international letter
Международная неделя письма (International Week Letters) - Celebrating the post mail and its employees held annually for a week in October.

Postage stamp USSR #3
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
