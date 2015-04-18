Jonny Mowat

1 John 1:5

1 John 1:5 illustration bible jesus light neon photoshop 1 john
"This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all."

Posted on Apr 18, 2015
