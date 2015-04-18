David Notté

Avatars

David Notté
David Notté
  • Save
Avatars illustration avatar users male person profile
Download color palette

Trying out a new style. These guys will be helping out on the landing page to illustrate how stuff works.

Love to hear what you think. <3

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
David Notté
David Notté
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by David Notté

View profile
    • Like